May 9, 2019

Semi rollover closes westbound south Perimeter Highway

This rollover on the south Perimeter forced the closure of the westbound lanes at the Pembina overpass.

Commuters using the south Perimeter may have to find an alternate route due to a rolled over tractor-trailer.

The rollover is blocking westbound lanes of the south Perimeter at the Pembina Highway overpass.

RCMP said it happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday as the truck was merging onto the Perimeter from Pembina Highway.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre said the closure is expected to last several hours as the trailer has to be unloaded before it can flipped upright.

Traffic is being directed to northbound Pembina Hwy.

No injuries were reported.

