Semi rollover closes westbound south Perimeter Highway
A A
Commuters using the south Perimeter may have to find an alternate route due to a rolled over tractor-trailer.
The rollover is blocking westbound lanes of the south Perimeter at the Pembina Highway overpass.
RCMP said it happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday as the truck was merging onto the Perimeter from Pembina Highway.
READ MORE: Car rear-ended on Perimeter Highway after it stops for geese
Sgt. Paul Manaigre said the closure is expected to last several hours as the trailer has to be unloaded before it can flipped upright.
Traffic is being directed to northbound Pembina Hwy.
No injuries were reported.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.