City to host info sessions for Ottawa flood victims

The City of Ottawa says it will host four, two-hour information sessions next week for residents affected by this spring’s floods who are wondering what comes next and how to get help as they recover.

Two sessions will be held on Monday; the first will take place mid-afternoon in Fitzroy Harbour and the second during the evening in Constance Bay.

The other two sessions, scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday evenings, are for affected residents in Cumberland and Britannia, respectively. (The times and locations of all four sessions can be found at the bottom of this article.)

WATCH (May 6, 2019): Ottawa continues to cope with devastating spring floods



Those four communities represent those most devastated by record-breaking flooding in Ottawa this spring, caused by significant snowmelt and bouts of heavy rain. The ongoing battle against the bloated Ottawa River is now closing in on the three-week mark.

Water levels around the national capital crested last week and began receding, but they’re now projected to rise once more with another “significant rainfall” expected over Thursday and Friday.

It’s possible that levels may swell to the peaks reached last week, according to the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board.

Residents are being asked to keep their sandbag walls standing and Ottawa will remain under a state of emergency for now, according to city officials.

READ MORE: With heavy rain in forecast, Ottawa flood levels could reach initial peaks again: river board

The municipality says more hard work lies ahead once water levels do drop significantly and it’s preparing now for the next phase of recovery and remediation work.

To that end, flood victims can expect to learn about “how to safely return home, remove waste and debris, and apply for financial assistance” at the information sessions scheduled next week, the city says.

Staff from the city and Ottawa Public Health will be there to provide advice, as well as representatives from the Canadian Red Cross and the Insurance Bureau of Canada, according to the city.

So will officials from the provincial ministry of municipal affairs, which announced earlier this week that flood-impacted residents in Ottawa could begin applying for financial support through its disaster recovery assistance program.

READ MORE: Ottawa city council extends 2019 tax bill deadline for flood-damaged properties

When and where info sessions will be held

Monday, May 13

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Fitzroy Harbour Community Centre, 100 Clifford Campbell St.

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Constance and Buckham’s Bay Community Centre, 262 Len Purcell Dr.

Tuesday, May 14

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: R.J. Kennedy Arena, 1115 Dunning Rd., Community Hall

Thursday, May 16

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Nepean Sportsplex, Hall A, 1701 Woodroffe Ave.