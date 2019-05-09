Marquis Downs in Saskatoon to hike admission for 2019 season

It will soon cost more to watch horse racing in Saskatoon as Marquis Downs said it is raising adult admission at the venue to $5 per person for the 2019 season.

The price of a printed horse racing program, which includes one admission, is going up to $8.

Admission in 2018 was $2, and a race program was $5.

“Unlike other tracks across the country, Marquis Downs is solely supported by corporate sponsorships and those betting on races,” officials said in a statement.

“There are no government subsidies at this time for horse racing in Saskatchewan.”

People 18 and under will still be admitted to the venue for free.

The Terrace Restaurant is also being converted to buffet-only dining for 2019, Marquis Downs said.

Horse racing starts Friday, May 31 and runs every Friday and Saturday except for June 8-9, June 29-30 and during the Saskatoon Ex.

The last race of the season is on Sept. 8 on Saskatchewan Derby night.

Post time is 6:35 p.m. for all races.

