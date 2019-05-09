Colorado students walk out of vigil after politicians talk about gun control, chant ‘mental health’

Students from STEM School Highlands Ranch on Wednesday walked out of a vigil marking a school shooting that killed one teen the previous day, blasting politicians and the media after a senator and congressman spoke about gun control to a group of about 2,000 people.

Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Jason Crow, both Democrats, talked about the need for gun control before the vigil started to break apart.

Hundreds of students walked out to the parking lot and started yelling expletives at the media.

They also started chanting “mental health,” the Denver Post reported.

Students later returned to the gym and spoke at a microphone before the event concluded at 9 p.m.

“They don’t get what we went through yesterday, they don’t get what it’s like to have to run for your life,” said one student captured in a video tweeted by Colorado Public Radio education reporter Jenny Brundin.

“They don’t get what it’s like to have people yelling at you, saying ‘school shooter, run for your life.’ You do not get what it’s like to look a teacher straight in the eye and say, ‘run, run for your life.'”

The vigil had been organized by students linked to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

Kendrick Castillo, the teen killed in the shooting, was described Wednesday as a friendly STEM student who charged the two attackers in an effort to help his classmates escape.

Another teen of the same age tackled one of the attackers.

An 18-year-old STEM student named Devon Erickson and a younger, juvenile student have been identified as suspects in the shooting.

They allegedly entered the school and discharged weapons in two classrooms.

Erickson appeared in court on Wednesday.

Formal charges are expected to be filed by Friday.

