2 hurt in shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a K-12 charter school near Denver: reports

Two people have been hurt in a reported shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a charter school with students in every grade between kindergarten and Grade 12 that’s located near Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting at around 4:15 p.m. ET.

STEM school incident: still getting info, believe 2 injured. Please find other routes. Media staging now on south side of AMC! — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

The sheriff’s office subsequently told parents to go to the Northridge Rec Center to pick up their children.

It’s not clear exactly where the shooting happened but law enforcement are believed to be inside the school, searching room to room, according to 9News.

This is a developing story that will be updated.