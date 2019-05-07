World
May 7, 2019 4:49 pm

2 hurt in shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a K-12 charter school near Denver: reports

By Online Journalist  Global News

LIVE SHOT: Shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch

Two people have been hurt in a reported shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a charter school with students in every grade between kindergarten and Grade 12 that’s located near Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting at around 4:15 p.m. ET.

The sheriff’s office subsequently told parents to go to the Northridge Rec Center to pick up their children.

It’s not clear exactly where the shooting happened but law enforcement are believed to be inside the school, searching room to room, according to 9News.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

