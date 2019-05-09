Edmonton’s Grindstone Theatre launches indie comedy festival

The Grindstone Comedy Festival kicked off in Edmonton Wednesday night.

The indie event aims to showcase rising local talent in the comedy and improv scene, and to encourage Edmontonians to check out the intimate theatre venue that opened just over a year ago on 81 Avenue in Old Strathcona.

“We do this kind of comedy show performance all year round,” said Joses Martin, the theatre’s general manager. “[But] it seemed like we needed a festival at some point to celebrate [and] bring people together for one special occasion where we bring some bigger talent in.”

The festival features some recognizable Canadian talent, like Juno-nominated Rebecca Kohler, as well as Alberta-born voice actor and improviser Peter Oldring, known best for his work on the news satire radio program This Is That. But the majority of performers are based out of the Edmonton area.

“You may not know all the performers that we’ve got, but you can trust that they’re going to be great,” Martin said.

The show was planned and curated by an entirely local team of artists and producers.

This year will be the inaugural year for the event, but the team is already planning for the next festival.

“This year, we’re just focused on our venue, but we’re really excited to expand beyond that into the community in years to come,” Martin said.

The festival runs from May 8 to to May 12 at 10019 81 Ave. N.W. Tickets are available on the theatre’s website.