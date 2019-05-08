Sports
May 8, 2019 10:10 pm

OHL Roundup: Wednesday, May 8, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

GUELPH, Ont. – Alexey Toropchenko scored twice as the Guelph Storm edged the Ottawa 67’s 5-4 on Wednesday to even their Ontario Hockey League championship series at two games apiece.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists for Guelph, which trailed 2-0 in the best-of-seven final before winning back-to-back games.

Liam Hawel and Nate Schnarr also scored.

Hudson Wilson, Lucas Chiodo, Tye Felhaber and Kyle Maksimovich supplied the offence for the 67’s, who had won 14 straight playoff games before losing Game 3 on Monday night.

Storm goaltender Anthony Popovich stopped 30 shots. Ottawa’s Cedrick Andree made 19 saves.

The 67’s host Game 5 on Friday. The winner of the series advances to the Memorial Cup.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

