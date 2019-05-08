OPP officer pulls over 15 drivers for speeding in Burlington

As the weather gets warmer and the sun shines a little longer each day, Ontario Provincial Police say they’re stopping more drivers for speeding.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says one officer alone pulled over 15 drivers during the past couple of days in Burlington.

In all of those cases, the drivers were charged with stunt driving or street racing and had their licenses and vehicles suspended for seven days.

201km/hr….just 1 of 15 vehicles taken off the road road for stunt driving by one officer in #Burlington over the weekend #SlowDown#7DayLicenceSuspension#7DayVehicleImpound pic.twitter.com/Wdoe4LRXZG — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) May 8, 2019

He said that included a driver whose Corvette was impounded after he was caught driving 201 kilometres per hour on Highway 407 near Dundas Street in Burlington. In that case, Schmidt said the driver asked the officer for “a break,” saying it was the second time he had driven his car this spring.

“Excessive speeds, over 200 kilometres per hour in some of these situations,” said Schmidt. “Drivers are taking their cars out, very often, for one of the first times in the season, just wanting to get that thrill again, but realizing that the highways are not racetracks.”

Schmidt stressed that aggressive driving is entirely preventable and urged drivers to go slowly, despite the temptation to speed after a long winter.

“We’ve seen far too many people getting hurt and getting killed in collisions where aggressive driving was the leading cause of that crash.”