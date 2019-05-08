Whitby Farmers’ Market opens for 2019 season

Wednesday was opening day for returning and new vendors at the Whitby Farmers’ Market.

The tossing of kettle corn is not the typical sound you hear at a farmers market.

“I had no idea so many people were into popcorn. It is such a huge industry; I think it’s virtually untapped. It depends on the individual, how far they want to go with it — almost the sky’s the limit,” said Adam Stanton.

This is Stanton’s first year at the Whitby Farmers’ Market, and this month also marks the one-year anniversary of his company, Munchies Gourmet Kettlecorn.

After spending 14 years in banking, Stanton was looking to branch out.

“I wanted something where I could interact with customers and people on a regular basis and wanted a small business like a lot of people do,” explained Stanton.

Over 21 years, the market has diversified its offerings, from kettle corn and wine to honey and produce.

“I want to know where my food comes from. I do my own gardening at home. I want to support our farmers and support what they’re doing,” said Judy Gould, who was attending the market.

“At least you know what you’re getting, it doesn’t have pesticides on it, I’m sure, and I’m pretty sure it’s all organic, and we’re helping our farmers,” said another market-goer, Cheryl Boss.

Meredith Bruni has been coming to the Whitby Farmers’ Market for the past 17 years. Bruni’s family business, C. Bruni and Sons Farms, has set up shop at the market since Day 1.

The business relies heavily on the farmers market to sell its products.

“This is our full-time income. We farm so having an outlet for it (that) gets you out in the public is priceless,” said Bruni.

While Bruni has tomatoes, carrots and cabbage ready, Mother Nature has delayed some of the planting this year.

“We put half of our cooking onions in yesterday. Normally, this stuff is going in April so we’re probably two weeks behind. Our asparagus hasn’t even started popping up yet, and last year, we had asparagus the first week or two of markets,” said Bruni.

The Whitby Farmers’ Market continues to grow every year. For opening day, there were 14 vendors at Celebration Square. The market will run every Wednesday until the middle of October.