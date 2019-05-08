Kwantlen evacuates 5 Metro Vancouver campuses due to ‘unsubstantiated threat’

Kwantlen Polytechnic University says it has closed and evacuated all five of its campuses on Wednesday, due to an “unsubstantiated threat.”

“Surrey RCMP have alerted us to an unsubstantiated threat against KPU, specific to today. The threat is not specific to any one campus,” the university said in an alert to students.

“Therefore, out of an abundance of caution and with the highest regard for the safety and security of our students and employees, KPU is evacuating all buildings immediately and closing all five of its campuses for the remainder of the day.”

All classes at each of the locations were cancelled while security assesses the situation.

Surrey RCMP says police have yet to locate evidence to substantiate a threat but are investigating.