Eminem challenges comedian Chris D’Elia to rap battle

NOTE: This article contains foul language that some might find offensive. Please read at your own discretion.

Eminem has promised his fans that he and comedian Chris D’Elia will find out who the real Slim Shady is.

The 46-year-old rapper challenged D’Elia to a rap battle after he heard the comedian’s infamous impression — which the Detroit rapper used at the end of his new song Homicide with Logic.

D’Elia went viral last year when he shared a video of himself imitating Eminem’s rapid-fire flow from his 2017 BET Awards freestyle cypher.

Eminem saw the clip of the comedian and praised it, saying: “For a second, I thought it was me.”

This funniest shit I’ve seen all day g. He say this how Eminem raps. pic.twitter.com/9lc8cWA5yd — Larry Legend (@larryislegend) September 2, 2018

Eminem took to social media on Tuesday to let the Twitterverse know that he wants to challenge D’Elia to a rap battle.

“Me and @chrisdelia are gonna battle one day,” Eminem wrote in a tweet. “#Homicide @Logic301.”

D’Elia posted Eminem’s tweet on his own Instagram page, accepting the rapper’s offer.

“Slim Shady himself called me out?!” he wrote. “I accept! Swipe left. @eminem @logic #eminem #logic #slimshady #homicide.”

D’Elia told Eminem to name a “time and place” and said “I’ll bring the napkins,” referencing a line from his Eminem-esque freestyle.

Time and place? I’ll bring the napkins. https://t.co/mVBDspHdO8 — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) May 7, 2019

Logic joined the conversation, saying: “Honestly @chrisdelia had the best verse in my opinion.”

Honestly @chrisdelia had the best verse in my opinion pic.twitter.com/L1rJEbsHAr — Bobby Bestseller (@Logic301) May 7, 2019

D’Elia previously told Billboard that he didn’t accept any compensation for his part on the outro of Homicide. He said it was “a huge honour” to be part of it.

Homicide is now available on all major streaming platforms.