Weapons call places Guelph schools into hold and secure Wednesday morning

Guelph police say there is no concern for public safety after a man with a weapon was reported in the city’s west end on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Westwood and Willow roads at around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the area was secured and nearby schools were placed into a hold and secure for a brief period.

Two men were arrested and a gun, which may have been a replica, was located, police said.

A police spokesperson said there have been no reports of any shots fired or any injuries.

More to come.