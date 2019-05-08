Weapons call places Guelph schools into hold and secure Wednesday morning

Guelph police say there is no concern for public safety after a man with a weapon was reported in the city’s west end on Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Westwood and Willow roads at around 10:30 a.m.
Police said the area was secured and nearby schools were placed into a hold and secure for a brief period.
READ MORE: Provincial watchdog clears Guelph police in dirt bike crash
Two men were arrested and a gun, which may have been a replica, was located, police said.
A police spokesperson said there have been no reports of any shots fired or any injuries.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.