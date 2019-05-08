Crime
May 8, 2019 12:57 pm

Weapons call places Guelph schools into hold and secure Wednesday morning

Matt Carty

Guelph police say nearby schools were placed into hold and secure due to a weapons call on Wednesday morning.

Guelph police say there is no concern for public safety after a man with a weapon was reported in the city’s west end on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Westwood and Willow roads at around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the area was secured and nearby schools were placed into a hold and secure for a brief period.

Two men were arrested and a gun, which may have been a replica, was located, police said.

A police spokesperson said there have been no reports of any shots fired or any injuries.

More to come.

