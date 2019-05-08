Empress Street takes top ‘honours’ again as Manitoba’s worst road

The results are in: CAA Manitoba has compiled local drivers’ picks for the province’s worst roads in 2019.

The votes – which were submitted via Facebook and CAA’s website – were based on the following criteria: traffic congestion, potholes/crumbling pavement, timing of traffic lights, pedestrian/cycling safety, and poor signs or road markings.

The 2019 rankings placed Winnipeg’s Empress Street at the top of the list, followed by Provincial Trunk Hwy. 34 in Austin and Saskatchewan Avenue in Winnipeg rounding out the top three.

Empress also held the top spot in 2018, and was named the second-worst road in the province in 2017.

At the end of each year’s Worst Roads campaign, CAA forwards the report to government leaders for review.

