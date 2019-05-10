Winnipeg curbside giveaway taking place May 11 and 12

Winnipeggers who are fans of free stuff should keep an extra eye on the curbs this weekend, with the bi-annual Giveaway Weekend taking place.

Residents are allowed to put items such as furniture, small appliances, gardening tools and more with a sign tagged “free” on the item by the curb from Saturday until dusk Sunday.

Acceptable items

Books, CDs, DVDs

Furniture, electronics, artwork, mirrors

Sports equipment, toys

Yard and gardening tools and equipment (e.g., lawn mowers, snow throwers, rakes, shovels)

Small appliances, kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, pots and pans

Construction material (e.g., nails, paint, wood)

Clothing

Unacceptable items

Items harbouring bed bugs (e.g., mattresses, furniture, bedding)

Toilets (with a flush volume of 13 litres or more)

All items on the curbs should be in good condition.

Following the rules

Take only the items at the curb marked “FREE”

Check all items closely for bed bugs before you put them in your vehicle or bring them into your home

Respect other people’s property – don’t walk or drive on people’s lawns or gardens

Giveaway items should still be in good condition

Don’t discard any items on another person’s lawn

Obey the traffic laws at all times (e.g., don’t block traffic, park illegally or block people’s driveways with your vehicle) and watch out for child

Any items that are not picked must be brought in Sunday at dusk.

More details can be found here.

