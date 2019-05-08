Crime
May 8, 2019 11:09 am

Hamilton police charge suspect with several weapons offences after anonymous tip

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton police have charged a local man with several weapons-related offences after a tip from an anonymous caller on Tuesday.

Hamilton police are crediting a concerned citizen with taking the “if you see something, say something” campaign to heart after a 42-year-old Hamilton man was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with nine offences, several of them weapons-related.

Police say an anonymous caller reported a man at a store in the area of Barton Street East and Chapple Street with a device capable of delivering an electronic current in the form of a plastic knuckle guard.

Officers arrived on the scene and apprehended the suspect, who police say was also found to have methamphetamine.

The accused has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, failure to comply with probation and five counts of carrying a weapon in contravention of an order.

Barton St. E.
barton street east
Chapple Street
Concealed Weapon
Crime
Drug charges
Hamilton
Hamilton Crime
Hamilton Police
HamOnt
See Something Say Something

