Hamilton police charge suspect with several weapons offences after anonymous tip
Hamilton police are crediting a concerned citizen with taking the “if you see something, say something” campaign to heart after a 42-year-old Hamilton man was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with nine offences, several of them weapons-related.
Police say an anonymous caller reported a man at a store in the area of Barton Street East and Chapple Street with a device capable of delivering an electronic current in the form of a plastic knuckle guard.
Officers arrived on the scene and apprehended the suspect, who police say was also found to have methamphetamine.
The accused has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, failure to comply with probation and five counts of carrying a weapon in contravention of an order.
