Police investigate mugging in central Hamilton
Hamilton police are investigating a mugging in the city.
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, police say a man was robbed and assaulted in the Herkimer and McNab Streets area, before the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police located evidence in the area, including an imitation firearm, while the victim was taken to hospital, but has since been released.
Police are still investigating and working to get a description of the suspect.
If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Detective Mike Antonucci by calling 905-546-3821.
