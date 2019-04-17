Police investigate mugging in central Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating a mugging in the city.

READ MORE: Youths facing 1st-degree murder charge in Hamilton’s 2nd homicide of 2019: police

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, police say a man was robbed and assaulted in the Herkimer and McNab Streets area, before the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police located evidence in the area, including an imitation firearm, while the victim was taken to hospital, but has since been released.

Police are still investigating and working to get a description of the suspect.

READ MORE: Hamilton paramedics wary of Ontario ambulance merger

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Detective Mike Antonucci by calling 905-546-3821.

HPS Detectives continue to investigate a street robbery in the area of Herkimer St & MacNab St. The victim received a non-life threatening injury. He was treated & released from hospital. #HamOnt https://t.co/yMnJUFCHAM pic.twitter.com/IUQ8sWTiWS — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 17, 2019