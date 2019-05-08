Sewer work likely to snarl traffic along Horton Street, south of downtown core

Anyone whose daily commute takes them along Horton Street south of downtown London could face delays Wednesday.

Officials with the City of London say crews are on site at the intersection of Horton and Clarence Streets to do sewer repairs.

Traffic has been reduced to one east and westbound lane along Horton Street so the work can be completed.

Officials say the repairs are expected to continue until approximately 8 p.m.