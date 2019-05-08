Halton police dog, Parker, dies weeks after retirement

A seven-year vet of the Halton Police Service’s Canine unit has died just a few weeks into retirement.
In a Twitter post on Tuesday night, the service announced that Police dog Parker had died.
“We are devastated to share that our universally loved PSD Parker has passed, and our thoughts are with his best friend and handler, Sgt. Tara Vivian,” the tweet reads. “We are incredibly fortunate to have had such a loyal member amongst us, and had hoped for many years of restful retirement.”
READ MORE: RCMP K-9 unit was training in Mount Hope: Hamilton police
Vivian announced Parker’s retirement in a post on April 21, during the canine’s last shift.
Most police forces in North America typically retire police dogs after about seven or eight years. Those dogs tend to live about 11 to 14 years on average, depending on breed.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.