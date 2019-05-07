University of Regina approves 2.8 per cent tuition hike for 2019-20 year

Students at the University of Regina will once again be dealing with a tuition hike.

The Board of Governors approved a 2.8 per cent increase to the majority of tuition rates and fees for 2019-20.

“Every time we have tuition hikes we have a bit of disappointment. With each hike, tuition becomes slightly less affordable,” said Victor Oriola, University of Regina Students’ Union (URSU) president.

“It is unfortunate, but it’s one of the many unfortunate realities in the kind of society we will live in.”

This is the second straight year the tuition at the U of R has increased by 2.8 per cent.

“It’s not fun as a student to come to terms with having to pay more each year,” Oriola said.

“You definitely won’t be seeing people lining up in the halls of the Riddell [Centre] to celebrate the tuition hike, but there is also a recognition on the fiscal side that, unfortunately, this is the harsh reality of our economic system.”

This comes on the same day the board approved the U of R’s 2019-20 budget, marking 25 years of balanced annual operating budgets.

Next year’s operating budget is about $230 million.

“The University of Regina is marking its 25th consecutive year of presenting a balanced operating budget which is a testament to the university’s record of responsible, financial stewardship,” said Cathy Warner, U of R’s Board of Governor’s chair.

“As a board, we are proud of the university’s ability to deliver on its priorities of student success, research with impact, and commitment to its communities while continuing to operate within its means.”

Budget funding will be spent for additional faculty and academic support position in areas such as enrolment growth, initiatives to support teaching, positions in services areas and adjustments to offset inflation.

Nearly $17 million of the budget will go towards the renewed College Avenue Campus that reopened in 2018. It will be used to support staff and programming in faculties and units across campus.

