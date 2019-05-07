Popular pier at Kalamalka Lake reopens in time for summer

Just in time for summer, repairs have been completed at Rotary Pier on Kalamalka Lake.

In 2017, flooding caused extensive damage to the popular pier, resulting in its closure for safety concerns.

On Tuesday, the Regional District of the North Okanagan (RDNO) announced that the restoration work was complete, and the pier is now open.

“We recognize that people have had to wait quite some time while we worked on the permitting and insurance claim process,” said Mike Fox, general manager of community services for the regional district.

“The RDNO is thrilled to be opening the popular pier in time for summer, and thank the public for their patience.”

The regional district noted that the District of Coldstream now owns the pier, but the damage occurred during RDNO ownership.