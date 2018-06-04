Dock at Kalamalka beach deemed unsafe

The end section of a popular dock located on Kalamalka Lake has been deemed unsafe by the Regional District of North Okanagan.

On Monday, the RDNO issued a press release stating flooding from July 2017 resulted in damage that made it unsafe for public use. The end section has been fenced off.

“There are sections under the water that are damanged and unsafe. The dock itself has also been damaged,” RDNO general manager of community services Mike Fox said in a press release.

“We have the end of the dock fenced off for the safety of the residents and beach users. We understand that everyone is eager for the dock to be fixed, but until then, we need to make sure everyone is safe. One slip, trip or fall could cause serious injury if anyone were to fall off the dock in the fenced location.”

The RDNO added that while the dock is currently owned by the District of Coldstream, it was owned by the regional district when the damage occurred. The RDNO also said the insurance company is asking for patience from the public regarding repairs.​