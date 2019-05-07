Edmonton Eskimos post profit of $2.8M for 2018 campaign

The Edmonton Eskimos posted a $2.8-million profit for the 2018 season.

The Eskimos unveiled the surplus in Janice Agrios’ report tabled Tuesday at the CFL club’s annual general meeting.

The Eskimos’ operating revenue for 2018 was $25.1 million, an increase of two per cent over 2017. The club’s gate receipt revenues, though, decreased by one per cent ($89,000), due to weather-related issues.

Sponsorship revenues increased by 9.3 per cent from 2017. Concession and game-day revenues were down 1.3 per cent while merchandise sales declined 8.5 per cent, mainly due to increased Grey Cup merchandise sales throughout the season.

Edmonton staged the 2018 Grey Cup game.

Total operating expenses were $23.6 million, a reduction of $460,000 from 2017. The Eskimos also finished the season under the ’18 CFL salary cap of $5.2 million.