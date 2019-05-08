Crown drops dangerous driving causing death charge against Kaden Young’s mother

The mother facing charges for driving her mini-van into the Grand River, leading to the death of her three-year-old son, has seen a charge dropped.

Assistant Crown attorney Danielle Garbaty confirmed to Global News that the charge of dangerous driving causing death was withdrawn during Michelle Hanson’s court appearance on Tuesday, May 7.

Hanson now faces two charges: impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death related to the death of her son, Kaden Young.

According to Dufferin OPP, Hanson drove around road closure signs and pylons in the small community of Waldemar west of Orangeville where roads were closed due to flooding in February 2018.

Hanson allegedly ran into trouble about a kilometre from her home, when the minivan went into the Grand River around 1 a.m. according to police.

As both mother and child exited the vehicle, Hanson lost her grip on her son and he was swept down the river.

Young’s body was discovered almost two months later in Belwood Lake on April 21, 2018.

Months later, on Oct. 11, following an investigation, Dufferin OPP charged Hanson with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

During Hanson’s appearance on Tuesday, a date was set for a preliminary inquiry to begin on July 8 in an Orangeville courtroom.

Hanson has chosen to face trial by judge and jury.

