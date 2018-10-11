Mother of Kaden Young charged in the toddler’s death

Dufferin OPP say the mother of a three-year-old who was swept away by the flooding Grand River near Orangeville earlier this year is now facing charges.

Kaden Young was pulled from his mother’s arms after the minivan they were in was swept into the water in the early morning of Feb. 21.

Dufferin OPP allege that Michelle Hanson drove past signs and pylons indicating the road in the small community of Waldemar had been closed.

After the van was pulled into the river, Hanson was able to free herself and Kaden, but the young boy was pulled away by the current.

His body was discovered nearly two months later in Belwood Lake on April 21.

OPP said following a “thorough” investigation, Hanson has been charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

She will make a court appearance in Orangeville on Nov. 6.