Kingston police looking for 2 missing teens

Kingston police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two youths who went missing from the same Kingston address.

The two teens were last seen in the city in April.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Shannon MacDuff, who is described as five feet 11 inches tall and 157 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are also looking for 17-year-old Randy McPhee, who is described as five feet eight inches tall and 128 pounds with a thin build, short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kingston police believe the youths may be together, and MacDuff is known to frequent the Belleville, Picton and Peterborough areas.

Police would not release the location where the youths were last seen or who reported them missing.

Anyone with information about either of the youth’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Lavigne at 613-549-4660 ext. 6270 or via email at blavigne@kingstonpolice.ca.

