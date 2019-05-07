Cops find weapons, meth on suspicious West End man

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing a laundry list of gun and drug charges after a Monday afternoon incident on McGee Street.

Police said they were called to investigate a window that had been shot out, when they noticed a nearby house on Agnes Street that appeared to have been forced open, with two men hanging around outside.

When officers got out of the vehicle, one of them men bolted and threw a loaded, sawed-off rifle into a back yard.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police find guns in a taxi during traffic stop

Police caught up with the man a short distance away, and found 1.2 grams of meth (with a street value of $120) on him, as well as a spring-loaded knife.

Mitchell John Flett, 22, faces charges of meth possession, careless use of a firearm,carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of possessing a weapon, possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possessing a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized, possessing a loaded prohibited firearm, failing to comply with conditions, and three counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Flett was detained in custody.

WATCH: Convicted murderer urges Winnipeggers to put the guns down