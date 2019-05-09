Douglas Garland appeals triple-murder convictions in deaths of Nathan O’Brien and grandparents

The Alberta Court of Appeal will hear arguments Thursday in the case of convicted triple-murderer Douglas Garland.

Garland, 59, is seeking to have his convictions overturned — to have a new trial or convictions for lesser offences.

READ MORE: Douglas Garland appeals 3 murder convictions, calls sentence ‘excessive and harsh’

In February 2017, a jury found Garland guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

The trio was violently attacked in the Liknes home in southwest Calgary, then taken to the Garland farm in Airdrie where they were tortured, killed and dismembered. Their bodies destroyed. DNA of each of the victims was found at the property.

Garland was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years.

READ MORE: Douglas Garland sentenced to life, no parole for 75 years

Garland’s defence filed the appeal in March 2017, citing 10 grounds of appeal — many of which claim the trial judge erred in law​.

“The trial judge erred by engaging in speculation in making findings of facts on sentencing,” read the appeal.

In sentencing, Justice David Gates found that Garland captured, restrained, tortured, killed, dismembered and burned the bodies of Nathan and his grandparents.

READ MORE: Douglas Garland triple-murder trial sees graphic pictures from aerial photographer

The appeal also stated: “The trial judge’s comments to jury about coping with disturbing evidence reflected bias, was prejudicial to defence’s case and undermined the presumption of innocence.”

Garland’s defence has also filed an appeal of his sentence, claiming the consecutive period of parole ineligibility is “excessive and harsh” in the circumstances.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Calgary Courts Centre.