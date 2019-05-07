Kingston Collegiate Blues one game away from undefeated regular season in junior boys soccer

The Kingston Collegiate Blues are the only undefeated team in the Kingston Area Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s junior soccer standings.

On Monday at Richardson Stadium, the Blues flexed their muscles and clobbered the Sydenham Golden Eagles 10-0.

It was the team’s seventh consecutive victory.

“We just move the ball well and have great communication,” said Matthew Pilkey, a Grade 10 student-athlete.

READ MORE: Miles Brackenbury says being a Queen’s Gael is a dream come true

Pilkey says the Blues are the best soccer team he’s ever been on.

“We just mesh together so well,” he added.

“We’ve had tremendous chemistry all season long. We have such great ball movement, which creates a lot of offensive opportunities. This is a team with some elite players, and it shows in the standings.”

It’s not often a Grade 9 student sees a lot of playing time, but midfielder Grayson Jeffrey is one of those exceptions.

“It’s a big step from public school, but I think I’ve been able to handle the transition,” said Jeffrey.

“We’ve got a good coach in Hank Kutchelin, and everybody here is so positive. With the playoffs just around the corner, we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. (Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic Secondary School) has a good team as well. I believe they’re 6-1.”

READ MORE: KCVI celebrates 225th anniversary before it closes for good in 2019

The Kingston Collegiate Blues have one game left in the regular season. On Monday, May 13, the Blues will travel to Napanee to play the Golden Hawks. Game time is 3:45 p.m.

The playoffs begin on May 15, with the championship final scheduled for Saturday, May 25 at George Richardson Memorial Stadium.