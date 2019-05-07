Edmonton man charged with first-degree murder after man found dead in Lloydminster

A 28-year-old Edmonton man has been charged in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man whose body was found in Lloydminster late last month.

On April 27, police were called to a residential neighbourhood in the area of 56 Avenue and 31 Street, where a man was found dead inside a vehicle.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Raymond Dumont. The cause of his death was not released by the RCMP.

Police said Tuesday that 28-year-old Christopher Andrew Hermkens was arrested in Calgary on April 27. He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, police said.

Hermkens remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Lloydminster on Tuesday.

Lloydminster is located about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.