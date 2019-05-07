Environment
May 7, 2019 12:54 pm

Mattawa, Ont., declares state of emergency due to rising waters

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The Town of Mattawa declared a state of emergency on Monday due to increasing water levels.

OPP North East/Twitter
A A

The mayor of Mattawa, Ont., declared a state of emergency on Monday after being advised that two feet of water will be released by the Otto Holden Dam by Tuesday.

Town officials have advised residents in low-lying areas next to the Ottawa and Mattawa rivers to consider and be prepared to evacuate their homes due to increasing water levels.

Increasing outflow from reservoirs in the Abitibi-Timiskaming region is causing levels to rapidly rise in the Mattawa area.

According to the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, rainfall of up to 25 millimetres will begin on Thursday, with peak levels expected on the area’s upper river section Wednesday through Friday, depending on the location.

READ MORE: First your home is flooded — then you lose your mortgage?

Mattawan Street from Main Street to Sid Turcotte Park Road and Timmins Street have been closed.

Residents who need sandbags can call the town’s municipal office at 705-744-5611.

WATCH: Ottawa continues to cope with devastating spring floods

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Flooding 2019
flooding in Canada
Flooding in Mattawa
Flooding in Mattawa 2019
flooding in Ontario
Mattawa
Mattawa flooding
Ontario Flooding
Ontario flooding 2019
Otto Holden Dam

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.