Mattawa, Ont., declares state of emergency due to rising waters

The mayor of Mattawa, Ont., declared a state of emergency on Monday after being advised that two feet of water will be released by the Otto Holden Dam by Tuesday.

Town officials have advised residents in low-lying areas next to the Ottawa and Mattawa rivers to consider and be prepared to evacuate their homes due to increasing water levels.

#Mattawa has declared a State of Emergency due to flooding. At this time #Hwy17 and #Hwy533 are open. Some area in town roads are closed. Use caution when travelling on roads and stay off closed roads. ^sc pic.twitter.com/kELF9RU8nu — OPP North East (@OPP_NER) May 6, 2019

Increasing outflow from reservoirs in the Abitibi-Timiskaming region is causing levels to rapidly rise in the Mattawa area.

According to the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, rainfall of up to 25 millimetres will begin on Thursday, with peak levels expected on the area’s upper river section Wednesday through Friday, depending on the location.

READ MORE: First your home is flooded — then you lose your mortgage?

Mattawan Street from Main Street to Sid Turcotte Park Road and Timmins Street have been closed.

Residents who need sandbags can call the town’s municipal office at 705-744-5611.

WATCH: Ottawa continues to cope with devastating spring floods