Police investigation complete following lockdown and police holds at Orillia schools

Orillia OPP have completed their investigation following a lockdown and two police-initiated hold and secures that were placed on three Orillia schools Tuesday morning.

Twin Lakes Secondary School was under lockdown on Tuesday, police say, and officers were called to the scene to assist with a reported threat to the school.

According to police, a student reported seeing two male adults inside the school, one of whom had a firearm.

Update on lockdown @TwinLakes_SS. After the investigation police have determined there was never a threat to public safety. With the information at the time police needed to ensure the safety of the students and staff. #OrilliaOPP #SafeSchools @SCDSB_Schools ^mh pic.twitter.com/i24JBHHeNd — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) May 8, 2019

Orchard Park Public School and Harriett Todd Public School were also placed under a police-initiated hold and secure, which was lifted Tuesday afternoon.

“At our two elementary schools, police initiated [a] hold and secure just as a precautionary measure while police were investigating the situation at Twin Lakes,” Sarah Kekewich, communications manager at the Simcoe County District School Board, said.

The lockdown was lifted at Twin Lakes at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, and students were sent home.

All students and staff were reported safe, Kekewich said.

Police conducted a thorough investigation and determined that there was never a threat to public safety.

