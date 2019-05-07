Amy Schumer welcomes baby boy

Amy Schumer is officially a mom.

The comedian and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed a healthy baby boy on Sunday evening and on Monday, she shared the happy news on Instagram.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Amy Schumer

“10:55 p.m. last night, our Royal baby was born,” the 37-year-old actress revealed captioning a sweet pic of herself, Fischer and their precious new arrival.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer perfectly reveals the sex of her baby

Earlier on Sunday, in a social media rant about Wendy’s, Schumer announced the sex of their baby.

And while en route to the hospital, Schumer stopped by the Met and walked the iconic steps ahead of Monday night’s annual Gala. “Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital,👠” she captioned a photo of herself on the red carpet.

The new arrival came just hours before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their Royal baby boy. But that wasn’t the only coincidence in their pregnancies, in fact, the I Feel Pretty star announced she was expecting with a Royal-themed announcement by sharing a photo of her and Fischer’s faces superimposed on Harry and Markle’s bodies

READ MORE: Amy Schumer explains the inspirational reason she opened up about husband’s autism diagnosis

She later joked that it is “not” fun being pregnant at the same time as the Duchess of Sussex.

“I’ll tell you who it’s not fun to be pregnant at the exact same time as… Meghan Markle,” she said in her Netflix comedy special Growing. “I think we’re, like, to the day the same amount pregnant.”

She continued: “She’s out there in six-inch heels, adorable outfits, and there’s been no bump. She, like, cups where the bump will be… People see me, they’re like, ‘Oh, the last couple of weeks are the hardest, right? Are you crowning? I think I can see an ear.’”

Schumer married Fischer in February 2018 at a Malibu ceremony in front of 80 guests.