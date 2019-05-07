Greens claim historic 2nd federal seat with upset byelection win in Nanaimo-Ladysmith

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is about to get some company in Ottawa.

Global News is projecting that the Green Party’s Paul Manly has won the Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection, who has broken through to win the party`s second seat in the House of Commons.

Manly becomes the second-ever Green Party candidate in Canada`s history to win an election.

WATCH: One-on-one interview with MP-Elect Paul Manly of the Green Party

Blair Wilson and Bruce Hyer both served as Green MPs but jumped to the party after winning elections for other parties.

Manly told cheering supporters that Monday’s win was the result of a positive campaign based on ideas.

“How we can change the economy that we are working in to protect the environment that we need for our health, for our children, for our grandchildren. How we can do a better job of taking care of people, those that are less fortunate,” he said.

“I’ve been working with people who have suffered, who have been homeless not of their own fault at all because of the way the economy has moved in this community. With the housing boom, stagnant wages. We know we can do better,” he said.

READ MORE: Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection 2019 cheat sheet: A last-minute voter’s guide

Manly maintained a double digit lead throughout the evening, and was on track to beat the second place finisher by more than 15 per cent.

Manly was the only byelection candidate who ran in the 2015 general election in Nanaimo-Ladysmith.

In the that federal general election, the Greens finished fourth with 19.2 per cent, the strongest finish from a fourth place candidate in Canada.

READ MORE: Reality Check: How much do byelections really tell us about Canadian politics?

The result is a serious blow to the NDP, who many pundits had favourted to win the byelection.

With vote counting still underway, it wasn’t clear whether the NDP would finish second, or third to the Conservatives, but the New Democrats trailed the Tories by about one per cent throughout the evening.

.@ChiefBobbyc opens speech congratulating @paulmanly. Says NDP has the ‘clear foresight for what this country needs’ #CDNpoli pic.twitter.com/BvN1KJvvGW — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) May 7, 2019

Under leader Jagmeet Singh the party has now lost two held ridings: Nanaimo-Ladysmith, and Outremont, former leader Thomas Mulcair’s seat that fell in February.

WATCH: Paul Manly on what changes he wants to see, now the he is an MP-elect

The loss stalls the third party at 40 seats across the country and loosens the stranglehold the party has on Vancouver Island. The Greens now hold two seats on the Island, compared to the five held by the NDP.

Chamberlin, a well known First Nations leader, is expected to run for the party again in October`s general election.

READ MORE: Voters head to polls for byelection in Nanaimo, an important indicator ahead of federal vote

Conservative candidate John Hirst did well in the north part of the riding, but could not gather enough support in the rest of riding.

Hirst, a father of six-month-old and two-year-old children, was taking his first crack at electoral politics and wants to consult with his family before committing to a run in the fall.

Liberal candidate Michelle Corfield finished fourth, a significant drop for the party that finished second in the riding four years ago.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was required to call the byelection after Sheila Malcolmson resigned the seat in January. Malcolmson stepped down after she won the provincial byelecton in January.