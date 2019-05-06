Majority of B.C. Chinese Canadians back government non-intervention in Meng Wanzhou case: Poll

A new poll has found that a majority of Chinese Canadians in B.C. back the government’s choice not to intervene in the extradition case facing Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

The survey, conducted by the Innovative Research Group and the Canada Committee 100 Society, found 54 per cent of Chinese Canadian British Columbians backed the government’s position.

Just 15 per cent said they opposed it.

The poll found a pattern of support for the government position, regardless of when respondents immigrated, in what language they consumed media or their mother tongue.

Meng, who is due back in court on Wednesday, was arrested at the Vancouver International Airport at the request of U.S. officials in December. She is accused of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Canada has rejected China’s demands that Meng be released, arguing that it cannot interfere with the rule of law.

According to the survey, members of the Chinese community older than 35 tended to support the government more strongly (60-63 per cent) than those under 35 (37 per cent).

It also found differences depending on respondents’ place of birth. Those born in Canada were less likely to support the government’s position (37 per cent) than those born in mainland China (54 per cent), or Hong Kong and Taiwan (63 per cent).

“The relatively low support among the younger generation and the Canadian-born Chinese are largely because they are more likely to be uncertain, not because they are more opposed to the Government’s position,” said Innovative Research Group research manager Vanessa Kong.

The poll also found a correlation between how knowledgeable respondents were about the Canadian justice system and the Huawei case, and how likely they were to back the Canadian government’s decision.

Meng remains in Vancouver on bail, but under electronic monitoring and the supervision of a security company.

She is living in one of two multi-million dollar houses she owns in the city.

Both she and Huawei have denied any wrongdoing.

The Innovated Research Group poll was conducted online between April 18 and April 29, from a sample of 413 Chinese Canadian adults. It says the results were weighted by demographic, linguistic and immigration attributes to reflect B.C.’s Chinese Canadian demographic composition.