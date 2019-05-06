Trump pardons Army vet who stripped suspected al-Qaida prisoner naked and shot him twice: reports

The White House says President Donald Trump has granted a pardon to a former first lieutenant in the U.S. Army convicted in 2009 of killing an Iraqi prisoner.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump granted clemency to Michael Behenna of Oklahoma.

Behenna was convicted in 2009 of unpremeditated murder in a combat zone after killing a suspected al-Qaida terrorist in Iraq.

He was paroled in 2014 and had been scheduled to remain on parole until 2024.

Sanders says Behenna’s case attracted broad support from the military, Oklahoma elected officials and the public.

She also says Behenna was a model prisoner, and “in light of these facts, Mr. Behenna is entirely deserving” of the pardon.

Behenna was convicted in the killing of Ali Mansur, a prisoner whom he stripped naked, interrogated without permission, then shot twice, The Washington Post reported.

Mansur’s release had been ordered prior to his killing because there wasn’t enough evidence to link him to al-Qaida, The Hill reported.

The newspaper added that Behenna reportedly killed Mansur while he was taking him back to his hometown.

He was looking for the people that were responsible for an IED that killed two men in his unit, Oklahoma’s News 4 reported.

Since the killing, he has maintained that he was protecting himself.

The veteran had been told that he would have to compete his parole before he could seen a pardon, but the Justice Department considered his case anyway.