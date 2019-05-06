As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce birth of baby boy, Montrealers ponder possible names

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announcing the birth of a healthy baby boy, bookmakers are still taking bets on what the name of the newest addition to the Royal Family will be.

Montrealers chimed in with their own predictions on which name Baby Sussex will receive.

I caught up with Robin Friedman today. She won a lottery to go to one of Queen Elizabeth's garden parties in Buckingham Palace. With the news of the new royal baby, she's now engaging in the name game. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/hRouSNufDi — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 6, 2019

Westmount baker Robin Friedman, for instance, thought three likely possibilities could be James, Albert and Arthur.

“A lot of the royal names are taken,” she said. “There are a lot of males in that family.”

Friedman got a rare chance to see the royals up close as she won an online lottery to go to a garden party at Buckingham Palace about five years ago.

Prince Harry told reporters today that the family would reveal the name of the new boy — seventh in line for the throne — in two days time. Bookmakers are still taking odds on the name. Friedman thinks Arthur or James are likely. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ZOAi2nd2n4 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 6, 2019

Some Montrealers, like McGill student Leslie Claire Turnbull, put a decidedly Canadian twist on their chosen name.

“Maybe Gordon,” she said. “Gordon would be cool.”

Prince Harry told reporters the Royal Family would announce the child’s name sometime Wednesday. He is seventh in line for the throne.