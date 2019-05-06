Canada
May 6, 2019 6:11 pm
Updated: May 6, 2019 6:19 pm

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce birth of baby boy, Montrealers ponder possible names

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

WATCH: The birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child has been a closely guarded secret. On Monday, Meghan Markle gave birth to a boy and as Global's Billy Shields explains, this latest addition to the British Monarchy has Royal watchers in a tizzy.

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announcing the birth of a healthy baby boy, bookmakers are still taking bets on what the name of the newest addition to the Royal Family will be.

Montrealers chimed in with their own predictions on which name Baby Sussex will receive.

Westmount baker Robin Friedman, for instance, thought three likely possibilities could be James, Albert and Arthur.

“A lot of the royal names are taken,” she said. “There are a lot of males in that family.”

Friedman got a rare chance to see the royals up close as she won an online lottery to go to a garden party at Buckingham Palace about five years ago.

Some Montrealers, like McGill student Leslie Claire Turnbull, put a decidedly Canadian twist on their chosen name.

“Maybe Gordon,” she said. “Gordon would be cool.”

Prince Harry told reporters the Royal Family would announce the child’s name sometime Wednesday. He is seventh in line for the throne.

