Tick season has arrived in Manitoba – are you ready?

Warm weather is on the horizon (we hope) but the increase in temperatures also means increased activity for some of Manitoba’s least favourite creepy-crawlies.

Local entomologist Dr. Taz Stuart told 680 CJOB that tick season is upon us, and not only are the tiny bloodsuckers out and about, but their numbers have increased over the past couple of decades.

“Ticks have been spreading across southern Manitoba since 2000,” said Stuart, a former City of Winnipeg entomologist currently with Poulin’s Pest Control.

“They are literally almost everywhere in southern Manitoba. Before 2000, you only had ticks in the southeastern part of Manitoba, but birds carried them, people carried them, dogs carried them…

“For black-legged ticks, they’re active from snowmelt to snowfall.”

Stuart said using preventative measures like anti-tick sprays can be an effective method of keeping the pests away – as is the ‘geek look’ of tucking your socks into your pants – but if you are bitten by a tick, there’s a danger of illnesses like Lyme disease, so you should see a doctor as soon as you can.

“With Lyme disease, specifically with black-legged ticks, you need to have that tick attached to you for at least 24 hours for the disease to get transferred into you,” he said.

Although Stuart suggests the more standard methods to prevent and treat tick bites, an American physician and media personality told 680 CJOB that, in his experience, natural methods like oregano oils are the best remedies for tick problems.

“It could be a very bad year,” said Dr. Cass Ingram, best-known for his books about the disease-fighting properties of wild medicinal spice extracts.

“With the warming in the States, we’re seeing a migration of the ungodly deer tick coming into Manitoba more and more.”

Ingram said he carries oregano oil whenever he’s in the bush, as well as a geranium/cumin/rosemary spray that ticks hate.

“If I get a tick on, I saturate some cotton, that’s my method,” he said. “I hold it on the tick until I kill it and then pull it out with flat-nosed tweezers.

“The wood ticks aren’t exactly nice guys, either. I got paralyzed, half of my body, from a wood tick that bit me behind my ear about 10 years ago.”

Despite their different styles of prevention, Ingram has at least one method that agrees with Stuart: cover up.

