Quinte West man accused of making death threats against OPP, U.S. resident

A joint investigation involving the Ontario Provincial Police and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has led to the arrest of a Quinte West man after he allegedly made death threats.

On Monday around 6:15 a.m., Quinte West OPP launched an investigation into death threats reportedly made against an OPP officer. No details were provided on the nature of the threats.

The Quinte West OPP crime unit says it also received information from the FBI regarding death threats reportedly made against a person residing in California.

OPP say the man is connected to both incidents.

Gregory Thompson, 40, of Quinte West, was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death and criminal harassment.

He was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Monday.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or reach out anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

