Hamilton man facing child pornography charges

A Hamilton man has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation, according to police.

Hamilton police allege that the man used a file storage application to upload child pornography. He was taken into custody last Thursday after a search warrant was executed a local residence, police say.

David Welsh, 24, is now charged with possession of child pornography and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say further charges are pending as more evidence is examined.

A #HamOnt man (24yrs) has been charged with child exploitation offences. HPS continues to investigate material seized during a search warrant & there is a potential for add'l charges. https://t.co/HPEzyoe530 pic.twitter.com/c7qLJ80PRE — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 6, 2019