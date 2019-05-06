Crime
May 6, 2019 2:41 pm

Hamilton man facing child pornography charges

Hamilton police have charged a 24-year-old man with child pornography offences.

A Hamilton man has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation, according to police.

Hamilton police allege that the man used a file storage application to upload child pornography. He was taken into custody last Thursday after a search warrant was executed a local residence, police say.

David Welsh, 24, is now charged with possession of child pornography and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say further charges are pending as more evidence is examined.

