Hamilton man facing child pornography charges

A Hamilton man has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation, according to police.
Hamilton police allege that the man used a file storage application to upload child pornography. He was taken into custody last Thursday after a search warrant was executed a local residence, police say.
David Welsh, 24, is now charged with possession of child pornography and failure to comply with a probation order.
Police say further charges are pending as more evidence is examined.
