Suspects in custody after McPhillips Street road rage shooting

Two Winnipeg men are in custody after a man was shot during a bad case of road rage.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday evening around Kingsbury Avenue and McPhillips Street.

According to police, a pair of cars pulled over to a nearby parking lot and their occupants got into an argument. One man pulled out a gun and shot a man from the other car.

The suspects fled, and the injured man was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police found one suspect on Selkirk Avenue later that evening, and tracked down another Sunday afternoon.

Christopher Junior Capitly, 19, faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon, careless use of a firearm, and transporting a firearm in a careless manner.

Samtra Samtra, also 19, faces the same charges, as well as discharging a restricted firearm with intent and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.

