Louis C.K. bans phones, sharing show content with disclaimer for upcoming tour

Disgraced comedian Louis C.K. is drawing criticism after news of his copyright disclaimer notice made rounds on social media over the weekend.
According to Vulture, writer James Shotwell drew attention to the copyright notice on Twitter.
He explained that C.K. would be performing next weekend at the Acme Comedy Club in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“In addition to adding YONDR pouches to his gigs,” Shotwell’s tweet read, “he also requires them to share this copyright notice that I have never before seen a comedian share/post.”
The notice added a clause suggesting that audiences aren’t allowed to quote his work for any reason at all.
“Louis CK owns all rights in the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches (the “Materials”), delivered during his performance. The Materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim (the “Use”), in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Louis CK,” the copyright notice read.
It continued: “Any Use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Louis CK is strictly prohibited and shall be subject to all available legal remedies, whether in equity or at law at the cost of anyone who violates this prohibition.”
Shotwell sent a follow-up tweet saying, “I understand YONDR pouches. I support them, in fact. But I … I don’t think you can legally stop someone from tweeting something you said during a live performance.”
Many people took to Twitter to discuss the fact that the comedian was “requiring consent” despite his admission in November 2017 to masturbating in front of five different women without their consent.
C.K. has performed a smattering of stand-up shows over the past several months, and while initially, the backlash against him was swift and severe, over time, it has dwindled. The comedian put on surprise shows in August, October and November at New York’s Comedy Cellar club, drawing both criticism and praise. Most of the shows have seen large audiences and plenty of laughter.
C.K.’s previous actions resulted in the end of a production deal with FX Networks and the cancellation of his movie, I Love You, Daddy.
At the end of December, C.K. performed at the Governor’s Comedy Club in Long Island, N.Y., where he made jokes about gender identity and the victims of the February 2018 Parkland school shooting.
— With files from Global News' Chris Jancelewicz
