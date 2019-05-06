Louis C.K. bans phones, sharing show content with disclaimer for upcoming tour

Disgraced comedian Louis C.K. is drawing criticism after news of his copyright disclaimer notice made rounds on social media over the weekend.

According to Vulture, writer James Shotwell drew attention to the copyright notice on Twitter.

He explained that C.K. would be performing next weekend at the Acme Comedy Club in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“In addition to adding YONDR pouches to his gigs,” Shotwell’s tweet read, “he also requires them to share this copyright notice that I have never before seen a comedian share/post.”

The notice added a clause suggesting that audiences aren’t allowed to quote his work for any reason at all.

“Louis CK owns all rights in the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches (the “Materials”), delivered during his performance. The Materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim (the “Use”), in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Louis CK,” the copyright notice read.

It continued: “Any Use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Louis CK is strictly prohibited and shall be subject to all available legal remedies, whether in equity or at law at the cost of anyone who violates this prohibition.”

Shotwell sent a follow-up tweet saying, “I understand YONDR pouches. I support them, in fact. But I … I don’t think you can legally stop someone from tweeting something you said during a live performance.”

Many people took to Twitter to discuss the fact that the comedian was “requiring consent” despite his admission in November 2017 to masturbating in front of five different women without their consent.

“without the express prior written consent of Louis CK” lol https://t.co/9E8nTTZ18q — Megh Wright (@megh_wright) May 4, 2019

It's hard to avoid rubbernecking Louis CK's "barely announced shows with insanely strict rules in secondary markets" career. It's a pathetic, narcissistic career with material that's 100% hack and he doesn't need to do it at all. — Kaleb Horton (@kalebhorton) May 5, 2019

louis ck doesn't want people recording his shows without prior consent which i guess means it's okay to do it as long as u give a half-assed pseudo-apology a decade or so later https://t.co/gaKDjSPjxH — your pal andy (@andylevy) May 5, 2019

Wow. This is the notice that Louis CK sends out for his shows now. I understand and support banning recording (and making people put their phones in those pouches) but how do you legally stop people from quoting your jokes? pic.twitter.com/wySdZCFCwC — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) May 5, 2019

Oh! So now Louis CK cares about consent👌🏾 https://t.co/hoIqDZZO0e — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 5, 2019

This would be the first time Louis CK prioritizes consent in a performance. https://t.co/sJnhNzzoyo — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 5, 2019

I’m going to go and tape many, many, many of his shows, get exposed by the New York Times, and *apologize* by saying how disappointed he must be because he looked up to me as a mentor and a genius. https://t.co/vo5tBJfOmu — haunted coffee cup (@zandywithaz) May 5, 2019

C.K. has performed a smattering of stand-up shows over the past several months, and while initially, the backlash against him was swift and severe, over time, it has dwindled. The comedian put on surprise shows in August, October and November at New York’s Comedy Cellar club, drawing both criticism and praise. Most of the shows have seen large audiences and plenty of laughter.

C.K.’s previous actions resulted in the end of a production deal with FX Networks and the cancellation of his movie, I Love You, Daddy.

At the end of December, C.K. performed at the Governor’s Comedy Club in Long Island, N.Y., where he made jokes about gender identity and the victims of the February 2018 Parkland school shooting.

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz