Louis C.K. performs surprise stand-up set for first time following sexual misconduct

NOTE: This article contains sexual language and may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

Comedian Louis C.K. has returned to the stage for apparently the first time after he admitted to engaging in sexual misconduct.

He made an unannounced appearance Sunday night at the Comedy Cellar in New York City’s Greenwich Village.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Louis C.K.

The club’s owner, Noam Dworman, told the New York Times he watched a video of the appearance. He says the 50-year-old comedian was “very relaxed” and was greeted by an ovation from the audience. He says he performed “typical Louis C.K. stuff.”

READ MORE: Louis C.K. accused of sexual misconduct by five women

Dworman said he received one complaint, from an audience member who “wished he had known in advance, so he could’ve decided whether to have been there.”

Many people took to social media to discuss C.K.’s return to the stage.

It seems I missed the part when Louis CK “served time”. I just remember him living quietly as a millionaire for a less than a year. https://t.co/Z5STGzpOu0 — KB (@KaraRBrown) August 28, 2018

So Louis CK, TJ Miller, and Chris Hardwick walk into a comedy club… — Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) August 28, 2018

“Hi, I’m Louis CK. Welcome to my show, ‘The Self-Aware Rapist.’ Man, guys like me are the worst. Just the worst, the worst, the… yes, yes, I’ll accept this medal for my bravery. To continue, just the worst, worst, worst, worst, worst…” — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) August 28, 2018

"audiences should have the leeway to decide what to watch themselves." — opinion from the comedy club owner that booked Louis CK but didn't tell anyone, thereby removing their ability to decide for themselves — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) August 28, 2018

Louis CK appeared at a comedy gig yesterday. It was inevitable. But before he did he at the very very very minimum apologised for his misconduct. Doesnt excuse the actions. It never will. An apology is at least a start that should be made. Just a tip to 'you know who' in Ireland. — Jason Roche (@iamjasonroche) August 28, 2018

"Separate the art and the artist." I didn't buy that with Woody Allen, Mark Wahlberg, Chris Brown, R. Kelly or Aziz Ansari. I am not buying it with Louis CK. — Abdul R. Siddiqui (@PakistaniPepper) August 28, 2018

He was literally greeted with an ovation while the women who were brave enough to come forward have been ostracized and threatened. https://t.co/3UXS8CjeqY — Lara Witt (@Femmefeministe) August 28, 2018

Many wonder "how long" Louis CK should be "punished" for before he's "allowed to do comedy." Not sure, but 1) he's not been punished. 2) For non-famous men, each count of indecent exposure and false imprisonment (which CK's admitted to) carries a sentence of ~1yr in jail — Amir Talai (@AmirTalai) August 28, 2018

READ MORE: Louis C.K.’s new film ‘I Love You, Daddy’ cancelled after sexual misconduct allegations

Last November, five women accused the comedian of inappropriate behaviour.

The women claimed the comedian either masturbated in front of them or asked permission to do so.

He released a statement in which he said the stories were true and he expressed remorse for his actions.

READ MORE: Louis C.K. says sexual misconduct allegations are true

The comedian said the harassment claims by five women detailed in a New York Times report “are true” and that he “can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them.”

“There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for,” he wrote. ” And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.”

The actions resulted in the end of a production deal with FX Networks and the cancellation of a movie release.

C.K. also apologized to the cast and crew of several projects he’s been working on, his family, children and friends, his manager and the FX network, among others.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

—With files from the Associated Press