Louis C.K. performs surprise stand-up set for first time following sexual misconduct
NOTE: This article contains sexual language and may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.
Comedian Louis C.K. has returned to the stage for apparently the first time after he admitted to engaging in sexual misconduct.
He made an unannounced appearance Sunday night at the Comedy Cellar in New York City’s Greenwich Village.
The club’s owner, Noam Dworman, told the New York Times he watched a video of the appearance. He says the 50-year-old comedian was “very relaxed” and was greeted by an ovation from the audience. He says he performed “typical Louis C.K. stuff.”
Dworman said he received one complaint, from an audience member who “wished he had known in advance, so he could’ve decided whether to have been there.”
Many people took to social media to discuss C.K.’s return to the stage.
Last November, five women accused the comedian of inappropriate behaviour.
The women claimed the comedian either masturbated in front of them or asked permission to do so.
He released a statement in which he said the stories were true and he expressed remorse for his actions.
The comedian said the harassment claims by five women detailed in a New York Times report “are true” and that he “can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them.”
“There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for,” he wrote. ” And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.”
The actions resulted in the end of a production deal with FX Networks and the cancellation of a movie release.
C.K. also apologized to the cast and crew of several projects he’s been working on, his family, children and friends, his manager and the FX network, among others.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.
—With files from the Associated PressFollow @KatieScottNews
