Louis C.K. gets ‘warm greeting’ at latest standup gig, 1 month after surprise set

NOTE: This article contains sexual language and may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

Louis C.K. made a second appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York for another surprise set on Sunday night.

C.K. was met with “a warm greeting” from the crowd, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Two women walked out on the act, which lasted about 20 minutes and during which C.K. read from notes, according to The New York Times.

In a since-deleted tweet, one person in the audience wrote: “I saw Louis CK at the Comedy Cellar last night, and I’m happy to report that his new material is just as bad as the old.”

C.K. did not address allegations of sexual misconduct in his performance, but he reportedly made a joke about how it wasn’t “unanimous” that the crowd was eager to see him.

According to the Times, the Comedy Cellar has recently added a disclaimer policy on its tickets and on a sign at the club.

The comedy club’s new “Swim at Your Own Risk” policy is in regard to warning patrons that comedians often drop into the venue to test out new material.

With the new policy in place, the club will allow customers to leave and and the club will take care of their bill if they decide the jokes are not working for them.

Each Comedy Cellar show ticket now comes with a disclaimer: “If an unannounced appearance is not your cup of tea, you are free to leave (unobtrusively please) no questions asked, your check on the house.”

The disclaimer was added after C.K. first appeared for a surprise set in late August, returning to the stage for the first time after he admitted to engaging in sexual misconduct.

The club’s owner, Noam Dworman, told the New York Times he watched a video of the appearance. He says the 50-year-old was “very relaxed” and was greeted by an ovation from the audience. He says he performed “typical Louis C.K. stuff.”

Last November, five women accused the comedian of inappropriate behaviour.

The women claimed the comedian either masturbated in front of them or asked permission to do so.

He released a statement in which he said the stories were true and he expressed remorse for his actions.

The comedian said the harassment claims by five women detailed in a New York Times report “are true” and that he “can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them.”

“There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for,” he wrote. ” And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.”

The actions resulted in the end of a production deal with FX Networks and the cancellation of a movie release.

C.K. also apologized to the cast and crew of several projects he’s been working on, his family, children and friends, his manager and the FX network, among others.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

—With files from the Associated Press