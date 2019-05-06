CBS News names new evening anchor, revamps morning show

Norah O’Donnell will become the anchor and managing editor of CBS Evening News, and the network will revamp its morning show lineup as it seeks to boost ratings on both programs, CBS News announced Monday.

O’Donnell, 45, will replace Jeff Glor as anchor of CBS Evening News this summer. Starting in the fall, the program will be helmed from Washington, D.C., instead of New York as the newscast focuses more on stories from “the centre of power.”

READ MORE: ‘I’m fighting for my f***ing life’ — R. Kelly’s emotional outburst in CBS interview

“I think about the legacy and I think about the history of CBS News and that it’s incredibly humbling to accept this position,” O’Donnell said. “I’m going to give this everything I got.”

She noted the legacy of Walter Cronkite, who anchored the broadcast for 19 years and was often referred to as “the most trusted man in America.”

Glor, 43, has anchored the newscast since December 2017 and is still negotiating his future with CBS News.

O’Donnell was chief White House correspondent when she joined CBS This Morning in 2012, teaming up with Charlie Rose and Gayle King.

King, 64, will remain co-host of CBS This Morning, where she was recently featured in a high-profile interview with singer R. Kelly. She’ll be joined by longtime CBS journalist Anthony Mason and correspondent Tony Dokoupil.

READ MORE: Gayle King talks keeping composure during R. Kelly interview on ‘Colbert’

King also addressed reports of tension between her and O’Donnell.

“I have no beef with you, and you have no beef with me. It’s two great jobs for two great women,” she said.

John Dickerson, 50, who hopscotched from political director to Face the Nation moderator in 2015 to CBS This Morning as Rose’s replacement in January 2018, will become a correspondent for 60 Minutes.

Rose was dismissed following sexual misconduct allegations.