Police confirm human remains found are those of missing Oshawa man Kevin Zapp

Following a post-mortem examination, Durham police have confirmed human remains found last month belong to an Oshawa man who had been missing for a year.

Police have identified the remains are those of Kevin Zapp.

Zapp was reported missing by his family in April 2018. He was last seen at an apartment complex on Nonquon Road in Oshawa.

The cause of his death has not been determined at this time. Investigators say there is no evidence of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DRPS at 1-888-5790-1520 ext. 2737 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

