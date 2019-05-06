Crime
May 6, 2019 6:53 am

2 injured in Etobicoke stabbing

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police at a residence on Hinton Road for a stabbing Monday morning.

Andrew Collins
A A

Toronto police were called to Kipling Ave and Elmhurst Drive area around 2 a.m. Monday for reports of a stabbing.

Officers arrived at a residence on Hinton Road and located two people.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.

Another person suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators with 23 Division said the suspect is known to police, no arrests have been made.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
23 Division
Etobicoke
Etobicoke Stabbing
hinton road
Toronto Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.