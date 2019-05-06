2 injured in Etobicoke stabbing
Toronto police were called to Kipling Ave and Elmhurst Drive area around 2 a.m. Monday for reports of a stabbing.
Officers arrived at a residence on Hinton Road and located two people.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.
Another person suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Investigators with 23 Division said the suspect is known to police, no arrests have been made.
