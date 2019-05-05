3 killed, 1 hospitalized after small plane crash near Smithers, B.C.

The plane crash near Smithers, B.C. Saturday killed three people, the BC Coroners Service confirmed Sunday.

Spokesperson Andy Watson said the three victims were the pilot and two passengers, while a third passenger was airlifted to hospital.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) confirmed earlier Sunday that four people were aboard the Cessna 182 aircraft, which went down roughly 100 km northeast of the town in the Smithers Landing area.

READ MORE: At least 1 person dead after small plane crashes near Smithers, B.C.: RCMP

The small plane is capable of carrying up to four passengers, the TSB confirmed.

RCMP said they were still gathering information and would be providing more details into the crash Sunday.

WATCH: (Aired May 1) Private search planned for plane that disappeared in 2017

TSB investigators are determining the cause of the crash and where the plane was heading to. It’s not known where the flight originated or what the purpose of the trip was.

Transport Canada is also investigating the incident.

READ MORE: Plane crashed in B.C. in 2017, killing Alberta couple, during bad weather: TSB

The Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said they received an emergency notification from the plane’s transmitter at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

Crews were dispatched by plane and helicopter to locate the crash site, and began to arrive around noon.

Rescue workers entered the site in the afternoon, but would not provide details about what they found before turning the scene over to RCMP.