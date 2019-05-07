Kingston Potters Guild celebrates over 50 years running with annual spring show

Kingston’s Potters Guild held its annual pottery sale over the weekend.

“Every year, we have a lot of people come. Lots of people come back every year,” said Nancy Martin, a member of the Kingston Potters Guild. “So, I’m thinking there must be a demand because we always sell a lot of pottery at our sales.”

In the Guild’s history, several artists have had their work commissioned.

Former member Bill Reddick, who now lives in Peterborough, designed a dinner service for former governor-general Adrienne Clarkson. Reddick created the “Maple Leaf Service,” a dining plate set in 2005, which is now used as the “Official State Dinnerware of Canada” at Rideau Hall.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama used one of the plates during his official visit to Canada in February 2009.

The service features maple leaf inlays around the edge of the plate, with green and red hues.

Also, Joan Woods, who passed away in 2011, was commissioned to produce a collection of 33 clay sculptures entitled “Newfoundland: A place called home,” which was part of Newfoundland’s 500th-anniversary celebrations.

One of the oldest guilds in Ontario, the organization is celebrating 52 years this year with its annual spring show — and now, after a lengthy local history, they say their stoneware is regaining traction in the community.

“We seem to be moving back towards people being much more interested in having pottery they can use every day, and that will last and is a one-of-a-kind thing to enjoy,” said Martin.

The guild was established in January 1967 by a group of six local artists, all sharing a common space, resources and a love for the craft. At its inception, it was known as the Kingston Ceramists’ Guild.

Now based at the Tett Centre in Kingston, Ont., the guild boasts over 50 members, from all walks of life.

“I am a microbiologist by training and doing pottery is really my sort of therapy,” Martin explained. “It’s a hobby I took up about 10 years ago. I have met some really interesting and very artistic people.”

Last year, the spring and winter pottery sales raised over $50,000 for the guild’s members — craftspeople who continue the tradition and art of pottery.