Man dies after boating accident at Hoop Pole Lake, N.S.: RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 78-year-old man has died after a boating accident in Hoop Pole Lake, N.S, located near David Collicutt Road in Canaan, N.S.

Police say at 7:47 a.m., officers responded to call reporting that a man had died as a result of injuries sustained during a boating incident.

The two occupants of the boat fell into the water when the boat overturned. A 78-year-old Canaan man became trapped under the boat and his friend was not able to rescue him.

Both men were wearing PFDs at the time of the incident, police say.

RCMP say that the matter remains under investigation with the assistance of the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.