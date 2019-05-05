Man and teenage son escape fire in Westville, N.S.

The Canadian Red Cross says they are assisting a man and his teenage son after a fire damaged their home in Pictou County on Friday.

The fire at the two-storey home on South Main Street in Westville, N.S., was reported shortly after 2 a.m., on Friday.

The organization says they’ve helped the pair with emergency lodging, food and other basic essentials.